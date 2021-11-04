CySEC lifts license suspension of Depaho, operator of FXGM

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The Cyprus regulator has decided to lift the suspension on 2 November, noting that the company has satisfied the compliance requirements under the relevant provision of The Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017 and of Regulation (EU) 600/2014.
Depaho’s licence was initially suspended by CySEC in July this year. The suspension decision mentioned suspicion of violation of 12 articles. CySEC said at the time that Depaho allegedly offered investment services of advisory as a regular occupation “without the granting of prior authorization” by the regulator.