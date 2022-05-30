CySEC issues warning about four unregulated entities

Steffy Bogdanova
May 30, 2022 4:15 pm

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today alerted investors of several unregulated brokers.

The regulator added four unauthorized investment firms which do not have CySEC authorization to provide investment services to its warning list.

The four websites include:

  •     expertcapitalmarkets.com
  •     astrocapitalmarkets.com
  •     citiglobalmarket-inc.com
  •     everitcapitalmarkets.com

The Cypriot watchdog stated:

CySEC urges investors to consult its website (www.cysec.gov.cy), before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities.

In April, CySEC fined Capital.com operator €10,000 for late submission of suspicious trading.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: