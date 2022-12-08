CySEC adds another 5 unregulated brokers to warning list

December 8, 2022 10:04 am

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today alerted investors of several unregulated brokers.

The regulator added five unauthorized websites to its warning list which do not belong to entities authorised by CySEC to provide investment services.

The six websites include:

  • edrfinancialltd.com
  • ipo-experts.com
  • firstbtcfx.com
  • hycmcapitalmarkets.com
  • aglotrade.com

The Cypriot watchdog stated:

CySEC urges investors to consult its website (www.cysec.gov.cy), before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities.

Earlier in September, CySEC added five companies to its warning list.

