Broadridge teams up with Euronext to provide direct vote execution service in Denmark

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today revealed its new “golden copy” event notification and direct vote execution service for the Danish market has gone live. The services are delivered in collaboration with Danish central securities depositary Euronext Securities Copenhagen.

With Broadridge and Europnext’s new service, global and domestic banks, custodians, wealth managers and local agents can streamline processes and transform operational efficiency throughout the proxy voting lifecycle in Denmark, while at the same time fulfilling their compliance obligations under the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II) and Denmark’s updated Companies Act.

The latest addition to the Direct Market Solutions (DMS) product suite, the Denmark service focuses on traditional sub custody voting related activities. Firms using the service receive meeting notifications sourced directly from Euronext, an extended voting window for underlying clients, and greater transparency through the confirmation of votes submitted and cast.