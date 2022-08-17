Broadridge appoints Eileen K. Murray to its Board

I am excited to join Broadridge at such a pivotal time for the financial services industry. The company is a trusted partner for change, and I look forward to working with management and the rest of the Board to ensure Broadridge continues developing and delivering the critical infrastructure technologies our clients need to keep pace with the industry’s evolution.

With the latest addition, Broadridge’s board is expanded to 12 members, 10 of whom are independent.

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today announced the appointment of Eileen K. Murray as an independent member of its board of directors. The appointment will take effect on 1 September 2022.

Currently, Murray serves as the Chair of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). She has been on the Board of Governors since 2016 and her term as the Chair is ending on 19 August 2022.

Murray is also the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. Before to joining Bridgewater in 2009, she worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Investment Risk Management LLC and as co-CEO of Duff Capital Advisors.

Rich Daly, Executive Chairman of Broadridge’s Board of Directors, said:

Eileen is an accomplished executive with deep experience leading complex financial and technology-driven organizations. As the financial services industry continues to undergo a digital transformation, Eileen’s expertise will help ensure that Broadridge remains at the forefront of innovation as we continue to provide the infrastructure and technologies to support our clients’ growth and ultimately, enable better financial lives.

Earlier this week, Broadridge released its results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2022, reporting revenue jumps of 12% and 14%, respectively.