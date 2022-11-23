ASIC sues Block Earner for unlicensed crypto offerings

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has begun civil penalty proceedings against Block Earner (the trading brand of Web3 Ventures Pty Ltd).

The Australian financial market regulator alleged that the company provided unlicensed financial services with its cryptocurrency products and operated an unregistered managed investment scheme.

Block Earner does not hold Australia Financial Services (AFS) license, however, it is a is an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange. The firm offered a range of cryptocurrency-based fixed-yield earning products, such as USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner, collectively called the Earner Products.

According the regulator, the Earner Products are financial products and as such they fall under the managed investment scheme and should have been licensed.