ASIC Issues DDO Stop Order Against Mitrade Global

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued an interim stop order preventing Mitrade Global Pty Ltd from opening trading accounts or dealing in contracts for difference (CFDs) or margin foreign exchange contracts (margin FX) to retail investors.

The stop order was issued on Friday, June 2, in response to concerns that Mitrade failed to take reasonable steps likely to result in distribution conduct being consistent with its target market determination (TMD).

The order is valid for 21 days, although it does not prevent existing clients of Mitrade from varying or closing their CFD positions.