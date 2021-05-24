ASIC cancels Direct My Wealth Pty’s lincence

The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission has cancelled the Australian financial services licence (AFSL) and Australian credit licence (ACL) of financial services provider and mortgage broker Direct My Wealth Pty Ltd.

The Australian watchdog explained the cancelation of the firm’s license with the failed to submit its 2020 audited financial accounts and its annual compliance certificate within 45 days of the annual compliance date, as required under its AFSL and ACL, respectively.

ASIC also noted that Direct My Wealth failed to maintain membership of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). The company is no longer carrying on a financial services business and has ceased to engage in credit activities.