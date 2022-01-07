Raphael Auer appointed by BIS as Head of the Innovation Hub Eurosystem Centre

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has revealed the appointment of Raphael Auer to the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIH) team. He will serve as the head of the upcoming Eurosystem Centre, expected to open in the first half of 2022.

Auer’s current position is principal economist in the BIS’ Monetary and Economic Department. There, he works with the unit dedicated to Innovation and the Digital Economy.

BISIH Eurosystem Centre

With locations in Frankfurt and Partis, BISIH Eurosystem Centre will be hosted by the European Central Bank, the Deutsche Bundesbank and the Bank of France along with all the other central banks of the Eurosystem.