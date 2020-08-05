TradingScreen’s MARKTS and OSL partner to open up Asia’s digital asset markets to global investors

Digital asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and TradingScreen Inc. subsidiary MARKTS announced its partnership with Asia-based digital asset platform OSL to launch OSL Exchange and OSL intelligent Request for Quote (iRFQ) trading services on MARKTS.
OSL Exchange and iRFQ connect directly into TradingScreen’s all asset class OEMS. This connectivity allows institutional investors to price, buy and sell the top digital assets by market capitalization. The collaboration between MARKTS andOSL comes as demand to trade digital assets grows globally, with Asian traders making up almost 70% of all digital asset trading volumes globally.
Alexandre Carteau, Head of MARKTS at TradingScreen said:
Our integration with OSL Exchange is a key part of our ongoing drive to aggregate high-quality liquidity across the world. As the digital asset market continues to evolve across Asia, ensuring institutional investors can trade digital assets seamlessly regardless of location is imperative.
OSL CEO Wayne Trench commented:
Collaboration with proven partners like TradingScreen provides existing market participants with an institutional grade trading experience and will also help introduce new entrants to the growing global digital asset community. Our integration with the MARKTS platform reinforces our commitment to delivering our services to a rapidly increasing number of institutional investors worldwide.
MARKTS recently announced teaming up with orders routing and connectivity provider XTRD to enable end-users to connect to an additional set of crypto exchanges on the MARKTS platform.The integration allows for connectivity to 20 more exchanges and expand the list of venues enabled on the MARKTS platform.