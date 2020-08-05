TradingScreen’s MARKTS and OSL partner to open up Asia’s digital asset markets to global investors

Digital asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and TradingScreen Inc. subsidiary MARKTS announced its partnership with Asia-based digital asset platform OSL to launch OSL Exchange and OSL intelligent Request for Quote (iRFQ) trading services on MARKTS.

OSL Exchange and iRFQ connect directly into TradingScreen’s all asset class OEMS. This connectivity allows institutional investors to price, buy and sell the top digital assets by market capitalization. The collaboration between MARKTS andOSL comes as demand to trade digital assets grows globally, with Asian traders making up almost 70% of all digital asset trading volumes globally.