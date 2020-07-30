MARKTS and XTRD partner to improve end-users’ access to digital assets

Cryptocurrency order and execution management system (OEMS) and TradingScreen Inc. subsidiary MARKTS announced teaming up with orders routing and connectivity provider XTRD to enable end-users to connect to an additional set of crypto exchanges on the MARKTS platform.

The integration will allow for connectivity to 20 more exchanges and expand the list of venues enabled on the MARKTS platform. The partnership will provide institutional investors with reliable connectivity to digital assets by providing clients with alternative routes to liquidity and facilitating efficient trading of various coins and tokens.

Through its partnership with XTRD, MARKTS will address the issue of reliable connectivity to digital assets for the institutional sector and provide multi-venue access.