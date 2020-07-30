LeapRate
MARKTS and XTRD partner to improve end-users’ access to digital assets

Platforms July 30, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Cryptocurrency order and execution management system (OEMS) and TradingScreen Inc. subsidiary MARKTS announced teaming up with orders routing and connectivity provider XTRD to enable end-users to connect to an additional set of crypto exchanges on the MARKTS platform.

The integration will allow for connectivity to 20 more exchanges and expand the list of venues enabled on the MARKTS platform. The partnership will provide institutional investors with reliable connectivity to digital assets by providing clients with alternative routes to liquidity and facilitating efficient trading of various coins and tokens.

Through its partnership with XTRD, MARKTS will address the issue of reliable connectivity to digital assets for the institutional sector and provide multi-venue access.

Alexandre Carteau, Head of MARKTS, commented:

In a market where liquidity is fractionated and reliable connectivity is essential, accessing multi-venues is paramount. Alongside our current set of TS connections, XTRD services will provide our clients with choice and key alternative routes to access liquidity.

Carteau continued:

We are excited to partner with XTRD which complements our set of institutional-grade connections to various crypto venues.

Serg Gulko, Co-Found and CTO at XTRD, added:

We are happy to announce our partnership with MARKTS today to remove the barriers hindering reliable connectivity and access to digital assets for the institutional sector. Through this partnership we will provide institutional-grade solutions for traders of all kinds.

