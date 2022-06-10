ThinkMarkets expands product suite with a web-based trading platform

Steffy Bogdanova
June 10, 2022 11:57 am

â€‹Online brokerage ThinkMarkets has announced a new addition to the ThinkTrader software suiteâ€™s existing line-up.

The trading platform customers can now access it from any screen they choose, regardless of the operating system or devices they use, with its new web-enabled version.

 

The company stated:

Our mission has always been to provide ThinkMarkets customers with all the tools they need to achieve exceptional trading results with a seamless user experience.

According to the official press release, the ThinkTrader platform aims to bridge the gap between mobile and desktop trading. ThinkMarkets stated that the new platform offers muti-screen support, an easy-to-use interface and a secure trading environment.

Earlier in March, the brokerage announced launching FX trading in the Japanese market through its mobile app ThinkTrader.

