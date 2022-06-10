ThinkMarkets expands product suite with a web-based trading platform

Our mission has always been to provide ThinkMarkets customers with all the tools they need to achieve exceptional trading results with a seamless user experience.
According to the official press release, the ThinkTrader platform aims to bridge the gap between mobile and desktop trading. ThinkMarkets stated that the new platform offers muti-screen support, an easy-to-use interface and a secure trading environment.
