Refinitiv’s FXall expands market liquidity with non-bank market maker Optiver

Refinitiv revealed today that FX options volumes on FXall reached a 26% year-over-year increase in 2020. A wide range of buy-side institutions use FXall to access deep options liquidity. From a single interface, clients of FXall can trade both vanilla and exotic options strategies, secure the best price from a panel of their preferred liquidity providers, and execute the trade on the relevant regulated venue (SEF or MTF).

The electronification of OTC options trading, although lagging the broader FX market, has seen liquidity providers invest significantly in their e-trading capabilities and adopt electronic means of price formation and distribution. More than 66 market makers now provide electronic options liquidity to clients via FXall, and close to one third are now responding to client RFQs in an automated way via API.

FXall has expanded its liquidity pool qith the addition of Optiver as the first non-bank liquidity provider for FX options on the platform. Optiver is a global electronic market maker for FX options on the CME and growing rapidly in the FX OTC market.