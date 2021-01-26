Menu

Refinitiv’s FXall expands market liquidity with non-bank market maker Optiver

Liquidity January 26, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Refinitiv revealed today that FX options volumes on FXall reached a 26% year-over-year increase in 2020. A wide range of buy-side institutions use FXall to access deep options liquidity. From a single interface, clients of FXall can trade both vanilla and exotic options strategies, secure the best price from a panel of their preferred liquidity providers, and execute the trade on the relevant regulated venue (SEF or MTF).

The electronification of OTC options trading, although lagging the broader FX market, has seen liquidity providers invest significantly in their e-trading capabilities and adopt electronic means of price formation and distribution. More than 66 market makers now provide electronic options liquidity to clients via FXall, and close to one third are now responding to client RFQs in an automated way via API.

FXall has expanded its liquidity pool qith the addition of Optiver as the first non-bank liquidity provider for FX options on the platform. Optiver is a global electronic market maker for FX options on the CME and growing rapidly in the FX OTC market.

Refinitiv’s FXall expands market liquidity with non-bank market maker Optiver
Share via

Jill Sigelbaum, head of FXall, Refinitiv said:

Jill Sigelbaum, Refinitiv
Jill Sigelbaum
Source: LinkedIn

The record-growth of options trading during one of the most transitional years for the trading sector validates the effectiveness of our platform to deliver seamless end-to-end trading solutions across all segments of the FX market. The addition of Optiver, a market-leader in options, builds on this commitment and our strategy in 2021.

FXall provides clients with access to deep liquidity with choice in execution, end-to-end workflow, and straight-through processing covering the entire trade lifecycle. FXall has a client base of more than 2,300 clients and 230 bank and non-bank liquidity providers.

LSEG has recently confirmed the Refinitiv acquisition in a $27 billion deal is expected to close on 29 January 2021. The merger is still subject to regulatory approvals which are expected to be granted soon. The European Commission has approved the merger and it’s investigation discovered a number of concerns about the deal, however those could be addressed by a range of remedies.

Related News

arrow
X
IS Prime partners with FDCTech for liquidity distribution…LiquidityBarry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS Prime commented: A number of our clients use FDC as a front-to-back solution and it is importa…

Refinitiv’s FXall expands market liquidity with non-bank market maker Optiver

0
Send this to a friend