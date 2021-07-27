OTC FX and cross currency swaps made available by Eurex

After an initial testing period was completed, Eurex has made cross currency swaps and over-the-counter FX a deliverable service. Eurex Clearing, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, will have three members for the clearing services. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Commerzbank will all join up to be involved with the final testing phase to ensure the service can be provided effectively in a live situation.

The cross currency swaps and over-the-counter FX aim is to reduce the amount of capital needed to measure the credit risk of a trade. Eurex Clearing is aiming to complete swaps with guaranteed liquidity. This is through a guaranteed settlement through CLSClearedFX, which is provided by CLS.

The over-the-counter FX aspect of Eurex Clearing will use the Deutsche Börse worldwide FX unit, 360T, to match the three services it will offer. FX Swap, FX Spot, and FX Forward will all be matched with 360T. The service is expected to be delivered in the second or third quarter of 2021 and will allow both deliverable and non-deliverable FX clearing.