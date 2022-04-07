GKFX launches online FX and CFDs trading platform GKFX Trader

GKFX, Global Kapital Group’s (GKG) EU brokerage arm, announced the launch of its new online trading platform, GKFX Trader.
The company revealed that its customers will be able to use GKFX Trader to trade FX and CFDs for indices, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrency. GKFX also hinted at further developments on the platform to offer global asset classes.
The new platform is designed provide fully customizable trading experience, such as one-click trading, placing orders on the chart, advanced charting and technical analysis tools, advanced order types, market depth and customizable work spaces.
GKFX Trader also helps clients who prefer a simple and quick trading experience, a customizable watchlist with their favourite instruments, and trading right there from the Trader Screen. The platform’s Quick Trade functionality offers this on the web, as well as on mobile.
