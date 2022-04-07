GKFX launches online FX and CFDs trading platform GKFX Trader

The new platform is designed provide fully customizable trading experience, such as one-click trading, placing orders on the chart, advanced charting and technical analysis tools, advanced order types, market depth and customizable work spaces.

The company revealed that its customers will be able to use GKFX Trader to trade FX and CFDs for indices, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrency. GKFX also hinted at further developments on the platform to offer global asset classes.

GKFX Trader also helps clients who prefer a simple and quick trading experience, a customizable watchlist with their favourite instruments, and trading right there from the Trader Screen. The platform’s Quick Trade functionality offers this on the web, as well as on mobile.

The platform allows GKFX customers have the option to dig deep through the Trader, and then use the Quick Trade later in the day to ensure they do not miss an important market opportunity.

Last year, GKG obtained a broker-dealer license from FINRA to serve clients in the United States.