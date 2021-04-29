Six former GKFX executives arrested in a $29 million fraud case

The allegations against six of the former executives of the Masak-based company claim that they participated in embezzling the money from the company. Local media sources reported that the suspects manipulated the brokerage’s accounting books.

Six former senior executives of GKFX Financial Services Limited have been arrested in Turkey for allegedly being involved in a $29 million fraud.

The suspects were identified by the initials MKY, BK, C.Ö., VS, SE and RE. It was reported that two of them, VS and C.Ö., worked with the others in providing information and technical support to the complainant companies.

Because of the intervention in the accounting and information systems the two suspects conducted, it took a long time to detect the fraud.

It is still unclear where the embezzled money came from and if it belongs to clients of the company. Turkish businessman Kasim Garipoglu who controls the GKFX Group through his holding company Global Kapital Group, has gone on the record saying that the funds actually belong to the company and clients were not affected. He said that the suspects left the company in the beginning of 2020 and that the arrest follows a criminal complaint filed by GKFX Group.

