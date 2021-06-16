Global Kapital secures license from Finra to operate in America

Financial services group Global Kapital Group (GKG) revealed today that it has obtained a broker-dealer from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), granting the Group the rights to serve clients in the United States.
The official announcement reported that the company’s SEC-registered entity GK TRADE New York LLC is authorized to onboard clients and in the US and is allowed to offer trading services with securities and mutual funds.
Gokhan Erkiralp, GK Group Brokerage CEO, commented:
Since 2020, Global Kapital Group has initiated a strategic journey to expand its international reach and introduce its products to an ever-increasing number of customers. We are excited that today the next step in our global growth strategy brings us into the world’s largest financial market.
GKG revealed that its entry into the US market is part of its strategy to expand and extend its global reach through acquisitions and new licenses around the globe.
Erkiralp continued:
The FINRA License opens new doors for our Group and we believe creates new opportunities for investors. We have a proven track record of serving clients effectively in many different global markets and welcome the chance to bring our services.