eToro announces acquisition of portfolio management provider Bullsheet

[João and Filipe] created Bullsheet to share the tools they developed as eToro users with other users. We are excited to welcome them into the eToro team where they will make a strong contribution to our ongoing product development efforts.

The Bullsheet story is a great example of the talent and passion within eToro’s global community. It’s the wisdom of the crowd in action.

Bullsheet is specifically designed for eTor, allowing users to analyse the diversification of their portfolio. The broker is now working to integrate BullSheet’s offerings into its platform.

As part of the acquisition agreement, both founders have joined eToro’s product development team.

Filipe Sommer, co-founder of Bullsheet, comments:

João and I joined eToro to be part of a community. It was the collaborative mindset of eToro, including the ability to copy other investors that really attracted us to the platform. eToro gave us the ability to interact with millions of investors from around the world. We all share the same goal – we want to learn about the financial markets and become better investors together.

João Ramalho Carlos, co-founder of Bullsheet, adds:

We are thrilled to have made the transition from eToro users to eToro employees. eToro’s mission is to provide users with the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community. We are excited to play our part in ensuring that eToro maintains its reputation for delivering innovative tools that help the retail investor.

eToro has been expanding its global presence and recently obtained in-Principle Approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Earlier in August, the broker also acquired options trading platform Gatsby.