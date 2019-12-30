DFSA launches Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has announced yesterday that it is about to launch the first regulator-led cyber threat intelligence platform in the Dubai region, aiming to help firms in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) implement appropriate safeguards to mitigate against cyber risks.

The Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is a result of ongoing cooperation with the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, the National Computer Emergency Response Team, as well as the Computer Incident Response Center Luxembourg.

The new platform will go live in January 2020 and will provide cyber threat intelligence to the entire DIFC.

Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive Officer of DFSA, said:

The Platform is designed to strengthen the cyber security environment in the DIFC, with an overarching aim of facilitating businesses in their cyber defences, in a more efficient and coherent manner. It is reflective of the importance of public-private partnerships in combating non-traditional and non-financial risks like cyber security.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have been the popular expressions in the security business for quite some time now and Waleed Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer of the DFSA, commented on the new platform launch news that the DFSA will soon adopt the disruptive technologies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as well.

