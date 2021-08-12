Dubai Financial Services Authority announces the appointment of F. Christopher Calabia as new Chief Executive

The DFSA Board of Directors has announced that F. Christopher Calbia will be taking over as the Chief Executive. The new position will take effect on the 1st of October, and Mr. Calabia will be taking over from Bryan Stirewalt.

The DFSA acts as the regulator for all companies that trade in and is based in the Dubai International Finance Center. This center is geared towards allowing companies from other countries to trade in the area without needing a major stakeholder in the United Arab Emirates. A license from this area is highly sought after due to the access that it allows to companies.

Mr. Calabia has had a long career in the financial industry, which has spanned over three decades. He has worked in both the profit sector and the not-for-profit sector, meaning he has experience in more than one approach to business. His previous roles also included positions within the banking sector. Here he worked to improve the impact of supervisors at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.