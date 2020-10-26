Weekly forex data: elections and covid-19 cases in focus

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Most major shares and indices plus oil have declined so far today as the second wave of covid-19 continues apace in many countries. A number of major countries have reported record daily numbers of new cases since last week. Meanwhile markets increasingly seem to be pricing in a win by Joe Biden in next week’s American presidential election. Today’s preview of weekly forex data looks at EURUSD and XAUUSD.

There wasn’t much news from central banks last week, with most maintaining ultra-easy monetary policy. This week’s main events among them are the Bank of Canada’s meeting on Wednesday afternoon GMT and the ECB’s on Thursday.

The most important regular release this week is advance American GDP for the third quarter on Thursday afternoon. Friday is a big day for European data, with all of the eurozone’s largest economies and the whole bloc releasing advance Q3 GDP.

However, with this being the last full week before the American elections, we can probably expect polling, campaigning and other political news from the USA to have relatively more of an effect than data over the next few days. Despite the fact that most analysts consider the current base case of a win by Mr Biden to be strengthened since last week, the Democrats still face a significant challenge in gaining control of the Senate.

Euro-dollar, four-hour

The dollar has strengthened against most currencies so far this week despite continuing negative fundamentals. The number of new cases of covid-19 in the USA was more than 83,000 on both Friday and Saturday, although the EU is also struggling to cope with the second wave of the virus. It now appears very unlikely that new fiscal stimulus can be agreed in the USA before next week’s elections.