Weekly forex data: inflation and earnings season

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Shares around the world have made gains this morning GMT on the positive mood following the latest Chinese release of quarterly GDP growth. A gain of 4.9% in the third quarter although slightly lower than expected confirms China as the first major economy to recover from the pandemic. The key points of interest this week in markets are earnings from a number of large corporations and inflation from the UK, Canada and Japan; today’s preview of weekly forex data takes a closer look at GBPJPY, USTEC and EURCAD.

There wasn’t much action among central banks last week; no major ones have meetings this week apart from the People’s Bank of China, which is likely to leave policy unchanged after announcing a fresh injection of ¥50 billion in seven-day reverse repos this morning. The Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and Bank of Israel are all expected to keep their rates on hold over the next few days.

Individual senior members of major central banks are at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington, DC, this week. Markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of negative rates in more countries such as the UK over the next few months.

Inflation is the main regular release this week from the UK, Canada and Japan, but many traders will also monitor British and German Gfk consumer confidence. The relative importance of data on inflation has declined in 2020 as central banks are now much less likely to act against its rise by tightening monetary policy. That said, surprising results from the figures could drive movement on various charts as traders wonder how central banks could respond.

Earnings season is arguably the biggest focus of this week given the number of large companies releasing figures. These include IBM, Netflix, Tesla, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Intel and American Express. Traders should be prepared for high volatility affecting both these individual shares and some major indices like USTEC and US500.

Pound-yen, four-hour

Direction for the pound based on fundamentals is now less clear than it has been anytime in the last three months. Boris Johnson asserted last week that he would walk away from ongoing UK-EU talks if a deal wasn’t reached by 15 October. Failure to follow through on this threat might have been expected to trigger gains for the pound, but these have yet to appear clearly. Equally, the current wave of covid-19 hitting the UK could have triggered a new national lockdown; so far there’s no sign of this either.

Although some traders are expecting a sudden successful conclusion of the trade talks, the fact remains that the lack of a breakdown doesn’t mean anything in itself at this stage. The pound’s fairly strong gains against the yen this morning come mainly with the backdrop of the latter’s inverse correlation with the Nikkei 225. Japan’s main index reached eight-month highs this morning on the positive general mood from Chinese data.

Moving averages have bunched closer together on GBPJPY H4 and attempts to break through the 50% daily Fibonacci retracement area have failed for now. Very high buying volume late last week might suggest more gains, but the 50 SMA from Bands on the daily chart is a key resistance this week. With both countries releasing figures for annual inflation about a day apart, Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be active days for pound-yen.