Weekly forex data: BoE to be watched after hawkish Fed

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Stock markets around the world have generally started the week somewhat nervously after hawkishness from the Federal Open Market Committee at last Wednesday’s press conference. With the primary narrative of high inflation moving aside to some extent, commodities other than oil plus non-tech shares have generally retreated over the last few days of trading. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPZAR, USDMXN and UKOIL.

The Fed indicated last week its preparedness to act in the face of sharply rising inflation and generally strong economic recovery. Markets are now pricing in two rate hikes in the USA in 2023 plus possibly one towards the end of next year. Last week’s negligible hike of 0.05% in the funds rate, taking it to 0.15%, brought a large inflow of capital, with the New York Fed receiving a record $580 billion stored overnight last Wednesday.

This week’s key event in monetary policy is the meeting of the Bank of England on Thursday, the last before the departure of chief economist Andy Haldane, also known as ‘Mr Boom’. He is expected to be the sole dissenting voice against the consensus for holding the bank rate at 0.1%. The Banco de Mexico is also due to meet on Thursday evening GMT and likely to hold its benchmark rate as well at 4%.

The week ahead isn’t especially active in terms of regular economic data, but there are some regionally important releases including South African inflation on Wednesday. German and British sentiment and American income and spendings might generate some movement on charts. Oil meanwhile is likely to be in focus somewhat more this week given that, among commodities, it isn’t usually correlated very strongly with changing sentiment on inflation, so regular stock data from the USA might drive activity there.

Pound-rand, daily

The pound has regained some strength against most emerging currencies including the rand in the aftermath of a very positive claimant count change last week. South Africa’s recovery is also stuttering somewhat amid extremely high unemployment combined with inflation starting to rise faster in line with major advanced economies. From a fundamental point of view, more weakness might be expected for ZAR if commodities lose their lustre as attention moves away from inflation itself and back to monetary policy.