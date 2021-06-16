Weekly forex data: all eyes on the Fed

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

European shares have performed well so far this week as markets generally react positively to data in the eurozone, while commodities have posted some gains. The key event this week is the meeting and press conference of the Federal Open Market Committee tomorrow night. This preview of weekly data looks at USDCAD and NZDJPY.

Last week’s significant event in monetary policy was the Central Bank of the Russian Federation’s rate hike of 0.5% to 5.5%, double the 0.25% expected. Tomorrow evening’s meeting of the FOMC is the key event this week, while some traders will also monitor snippets of news from the Bank of Japan’s meeting early on Friday morning.

The focus of regular data to come this week is on British and Canadian inflation tomorrow. Japanese balance of trade late tonight GMT and inflation on Thursday morning are likely to be important for the yen. Regionally important releases include New Zealand’s GDP data tomorrow night plus Australian employment releases on Thursday morning.

US dollar-Canadian dollar, daily

The greenback has bounced slightly from four-year lows against the loonie so far this week. The Bank of Canada left rates on hold at its last meeting as universally expected while stressing that extraordinary support from monetary policy would be needed for some time to come.

However, the BoC has started to taper its purchases of bonds, the first major central bank to do so. The next announcement of slow winding down is expected on 14 July. Oil meanwhile has supported the loonie over the last few days, with American light oil rising to about $70.50 today.