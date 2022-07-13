Weekly data: Risk, Uncertainty, Jittery Recession and Euro – Dollar Parity

This article was submitted by Terence Hove, market analyst at Exness.

According to Exness Senior Market Analyst Terence Hove, the key themes that are likely to be dominant in markets taking charge of the second half of 2022 are risk and uncertainty leading to jittery recession concerns and with the continuing powering of the USD and a move toward Euro – Dollar Parity.

US Non Farm Payroll data came out buoyant on Friday beating expectations, 298k vs actual 381k. This saw a bullish response in the USD (US Dollar) also measured though the US-Dollar Index (DXY) currently trading at 24 year highs of 107.8.

The USD has been the biggest winner amongst currencies and other assets as it asserts its position as the preferred safe haven asset. As the world gruples with high inflation and the US Fed’s own fight, the USD continues to charge ahead on each inflationary data print as seen with the buoyant US NFP data print last Friday.