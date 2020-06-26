Daily Market News: Markets edge up as Fed relaxes banking restrictions

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for June 26, 2020.

It has been a fairly muted European open today with the FTSE creeping up just under half a percent and Germany’s Dax trading slightly softer, down 0.3%

This comes after markets around the globe rallied following news that US regulators had relaxed rules preventing banks investing in hedge funds or private equity funds. The end of the prohibition, which was part of the Volcker rules, is expected to release up to $40bn in capital for lenders and helped to counter negative news on the coronavirus.

Yesterday it was announced that Texas, one of the states at the forefront of reopening plans, was putting its economy back on hold after a nationwide surge in infections.

Nonetheless, the news from the regulators helped boost the banks and sent the S&P 500 up 1.1% to 3,083 points, with futures markets also pointing to minor gains when Wall Street begins trading later today.

Asian markets took their lead from the US, shrugging off a report from S&P Global Ratings that warned the Asia-Pacific economies are on course for a $3trn hit from coronavirus over the next year as they look to pay down debt.

S&P forecasts the region’s economy will shrink by 1.3% in 2020, but despite the downbeat view from S&P, Asian markets were firmer overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei up 1.3% and the Shanghai Composite up 0.3%.

Elsewhere, oil prices continued to rally, with Brent crude up over 1% to nearly $42 a barrel, while gold was steady around the $1,762 mark despite the rebound in equity markets.

US banks lead rebound but stress tests cap gains

The S&P 500 banks sub-index led the gainers for the session yesterday after the US banking regulators eased rules and investors waited for results of the sector’s annual stress test, which helps determine dividend policies.

The bank index had fallen 19% from its recent high on June 5 to Wednesday’s lowest point, but rallied as much as 3.75% yesterday after the rule change. Stocks including JP Morgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo closed up between 3.5% and 4.8% on the news, although some of this was given back after hours as the US Federal Reserve revealed the results of its bank stress test post market close and imposed restrictions on their activities.

The Fed said Covid-19 could trigger $700bn of loan losses in a worst case scenario, and push some lenders’ capital positions close to minimum accepted levels. In total, 33 of the country’s top lenders underwent stress tests and are now barred from share buybacks until at least Q4 this year.