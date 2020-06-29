Daily market commentary: The gold price is slowing down

FOREX

The euro is starting the week on the front foot, with gains versus other major currencies. The single currency has gained more than 1% against the dollar so far in June, as investors feel reassured by the way the virus has been brought under control in the European Union and the successful reopening of its main economies, which is likely to drive a steep economic recovery. Today’s meeting between the German Chancellor and the French President, in which they will discuss the European recovery fund, is likely to offer further support to the euro as both leaders are fully committed to garnering the necessary support from other member states.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The gold price is slowing down in early trading this morning as there is a moderate risk on mode in the market. After the decline seen in the final part of last week, stocks are trying to reduce losses and the gold run seen on Friday is temporarily losing some strength. Despite this, the whole environment for bullion remains supportive as uncertainty still dominates the main scenario amid fears over a second wave of Covid-19. Technically the price seems to be in a consolidation phase, with support levels placed at $1,763 and $1,745, while a clear break up above $1,780 would open space for further rallies.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades