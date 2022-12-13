Weekly data: British pound and action on Gold ahead of UK and US major news

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.

The trends from last week have generally continued the trends from previous weeks with some instruments trading well above their major trendlines and volatility playing a critical role in the days ahead. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPUSD and XAUUSD ahead of the critical releases of US and British monetary policies on 14th and 15th of December respectively.

The main event in last week was the US PPI rate (Producer Price Index) which came out to be an addition of 0.3% month over month indicating that the costs are rising in the US economy which eventually will be passed down to consumers increasing inflation in the future.

This week we have various publications coming up that can affect the markets like the US monetary policy on 14th of December at 7 PM GMT with market expectations looking at a double hike although the attention of the traders is focused on the press conference following the release where if the future plans by the FED are more hawkish it could support the buck where more dovish comments could create losses on the currency.

The British inflation report is set to be released on Wednesday December 14 at 7 AM GMT. After jumping to a 40 year high in October at 11.1% the expectation is a slight drop at around 10.9%. This might be somewhat positive news for the pound since this would influence a hawkish move by the Bank of England to proceed with a double hike on the 15th at 12 PM GMT.

Most markets will probably be quite volatile throughout the week since these publications will affect a number of instruments.

Cable, daily

Even though the monthly GDP in the UK rose in October and gave the quid some short term support, the impact of strikes in the UK’s rail sector and postal service threatening to disrupt business profits during the festive period, slowed down the bullish momentum. Further major losses were prevented throughout last week by market confidence of a 50 bps rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.