Weekly data: markets await the Fed and BoE

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness..

Most riskier instruments such as shares and crypto started the week lower as participants in markets were shocked by higher American inflation on Friday and the resulting expectations for even more aggressive tightening of monetary policy. Cryptocurrencies including bitcoin have been the biggest losers so far this week as traders remain wary of the weaker outlook for economic growth combined with the ongoing narrative of inflation and monetary policy. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPUSD and AUDJPY ahead of key meetings of central banks.

The focus within monetary policy in the next few days is mainly on the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday evening GMT. At the time of writing, CME FedWatch Tool projects 73% change of a two-step hike and about 27% of three steps up. The probability of a triple hike has surged since Friday afternoon when American inflation came in significantly higher than expected, a new 41-year high.

Traders should not overlook the meeting of the Bank of England on Thursday. While the BoE is nearly certain to hike, a more modest increase of 0.25% is expected. In both cases, the outcome of this week’s meeting seems nearly certain, so the focus is on forward guidance and possibly pricing in decisions at the next meeting or next two meetings.

Traders are looking ahead at British and Australian jobs among regular data this week, plus German ZEW sentiment, Chinese industrial production and Japanese balance of trade. Chinese figures in particular might give more clues on the possible extent of the damage from recent lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities. On the whole, it’s quite a packed week of data, so one might expect gold, the dollar and various other popular instruments to be quite active, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cable, daily

The pound sterling has been among the worst performing major currencies over the last few months, affected negatively by sentiment on the British economy and recent political instability. There was a contraction in most sectors in April for the second month running. Friday’s inflation data made the situation worse for cable because participants then started to price in even stronger and faster tightening by the Fed, while the BoE has to walk the tightrope between rampant inflation and a possible recession.