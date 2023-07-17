Weekly data: GBPUSD & USOIL price action

The recent bullish revival in the pair is attributed to a significant selloff in the USD shown in the Dollar index (DXY) following positive inflation data in the US. However, the upcoming UK inflation data adds complexity to the short to medium term outlook for the pair. Despite the Bank of England’s hawkish stance, UK core inflation has been accelerating, putting pressure on Governor Andrew Bailey’s prediction of a sharp fall in inflation from Q2 onwards. This did not happen yet instead price pressures have gained momentum offering support to the British quid.

This preview of weekly data looks at GBPUSD and USOIL, where economic data coming up later this week are the main drivers in the markets for the near short term outlook.

On the technical side, the price on the chart is currently in a correction status after reaching a yearly high of around $1.31. The Stochastic oscillator is in the extreme overbought levels for the last 10 sessions indicating that a correction to the downside might still have some more power into it. On the other hand though the MACD indicator is showing a cross of the MACD line above its signal line possibly signaling that the buying power might still be valid to follow. The bullish narrative is also confirmed by the fact that the faster 50 day simple moving average is trading above the slower 100 day SMA showing that the overall bullish trend has yet to confirm a reversal .

USOIL, daily

Oil prices dropped by over 1% on Monday due to slower than expected Chinese economic growth and the partial restart of halted Libyan output. China’s GDP grew 6.3% in the second quarter, below market expectations of 7.3%, leading to concerns about weakening demand from one of the world’s top oil importing countries. The resumption of output at two Libyan fields that were shut last week also contributed to the drop in oil prices. Additionally, Russian oil exports from western ports are expected to fall next month as part of supply cuts in line with Saudi Arabia.

From a technical standpoint, the price is in a correcting phase after the aggressive rally since late June that pushed the price of the “black gold” to break the triangle formation that was in effect for the last 2 months. The faster moving averages are trading well below the slower ones validating the long term bearish movement in the market despite the recent rally to the upside. The Stochastic oscillator is near the extreme overbought levels even though it seems to be moving down at the time of this report. The Bollinger bands have expanded showing that volatility in the market is fueled up while at the same time the $73 price area is considered a strong technical support area consisting of the 38.2% of the daily Fibonacci retracement level, the 100 day moving average as well as the psychological support of the round number.

