Weekly data: FOMC’s minutes and RBNZ’s statement ahead

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Relatively disappointing Chinese data early this morning has put most European and Asian stock markets on the back foot so far today. Gold has continued its recovery while oil has slumped further, erasing last week’s gains. This preview of weekly data looks at NZDUSD and GBPJPY ahead of the RBNZ’s meeting and the FOMC’s minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The only significant change in monetary policy last week was the Banco de Mexico’s hike of 0.25% to 4.5% as expected. The middle of this week is quite active in this area, with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand widely expected to hike to 0.5% early on Wednesday morning GMT and the Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes due that evening. Of lower importance is the Norges Bank’s meeting on Thursday from 8.00 GMT, with a hold at zero likely.

This week’s most important releases include claimant count change from the UK on Tuesday morning plus British, Canadian and Japanese inflation. American retail sales, South African inflation and Japanese balance of trade might also affect the relevant currencies in the next few days. Traders of oil are likely to monitor weekly stocks from the USA more closely than usual given the commodity’s quite strong movements over the last few weeks.

New Zealand dollar-US dollar, daily

NZDUSD hasn’t been particularly active so far this summer, with the price around 70c near where it was during the penultimate day of the large decline in mid June. Lower prices for various commodities have hit the Kiwi dollar, although in terms of monetary policy both the Fed and the RBNZ seem to be among the least dovish major central banks. Strong Kiwi job data in the second quarter have helped to prevent further losses for this symbol.