Weekly data: commodities down as Delta caution increases

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Gold and oil have declined sharply since the end of last week after a strong NFP and increasing nervousness in markets over the spread of the Delta variant of covid-19. Most European and Asian shares have started the week cautiously without large movements. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPUSD and UKOIL.

There was no significant news in monetary policy last week, but expectations of tapering by the Fed have increased since Friday’s good NFP and other employment data from the USA. The Bank of England’s meeting on Thursday brought some positivity for the pound with tightening now likely if the British economy continues to improve. No major central banks are due to meet this week but the BdeM’s statement on Thursday night GMT could be an important driver for the peso.

This week’s key data are American inflation, core and non-core, on Wednesday. Coming in the context of a generally strengthening dollar and some decent evidence of economic growth in the USA, higher than expected figures might give further fuel to relatively hawkish expectations for the Fed’s policy into the end of the year.

British balance of trade on Thursday morning GMT is another important figure. Meanwhile traders of oil are likely to look at the usual stock data and rig count for insights into whether losses might continue this week.

Cable, daily

Unlike euro-dollar which is currently trading around a four-month low, the pound bounced strongly against the greenback late last month and has held consistently above $1.385 in August so far. Part of the reason for this is the widespread perception that the Bank of England is more hawkish (or at least less dovish) than the ECB combined with positivity around the abolition of very many covid-related restrictions in the UK last month.