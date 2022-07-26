Weekly data: FOMC and US GDP in the spotlight

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Stock markets in Europe generally started the week somewhat positively as financial shares made ongoing gains in the aftermath of the ECB’s two-step hike last Thursday. This week markets are concentrating on American monetary policy and data given the threat of recession in the USA. This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and XAUUSD ahead of the Fed’s meeting and American advance GDP.

The European Central Bank was the main event in monetary policy last week, raising each of its three main rates by half a percent with further hawkishness likely over the next few months depending on data. The South African Reserve Bank also hiked its rate 0.75% last week. This Wednesday evening the Fed will meet: the statement is expected to be very hawkish, with a 100% chance of at least a three-step hike, i.e. to 2.25-2.5%. At noon GMT on Monday the likelihood of a four-step hike, a full percent, was around 22.5%.

However, the Fed’s meeting will not overshadow the other critical release this week, namely advance GDP data for the second quarter from the USA on Thursday. If this is negative, the traditional criterion for a recession will probably be met. Other important figures this week include German consumer confidence, Australian inflation and on Friday a range of preliminary inflation and GDP releases from the eurozone.

Euro-dollar, daily

The euro has bounced against the greenback since 15 July as concerns over energy problems driving a deep recession in the EU have subsided and the ECB finally delivered on a double hike to attempt to tackle surging inflation. Data affecting both currencies have been generally poor in recent weeks, with the eurozone’s GDP showing negligible growth and American business activity contracting last month for the first time in nearly two years.