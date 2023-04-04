Weekly data: Focus on the NFP for currencies this week

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Oil was an early strong mover this week, up around 8% on Monday after OPEC+’s surprise decision to cut more than a million barrels of production daily from May to the end of the year. Most other major CFD instruments started off slowly as traders look ahead to the job report from the USA on Friday. This preview of weekly data looks at USDCAD and USOIL.

Regional central banks were active last week, with the Banco de Mexico, South African Reserve Bank and Bank of Thailand all hiking their rates. This week the focus is on Australia and New Zealand, but the NFP might have an impact on expectations for the Fed’s next meeting if it’s significantly different from the consensus. At the time of writing, CME FedWatch Tool suggests a 60% chance of a single hike to the funds rate on 3 May with a 40% chance of a hold.

Apart from Friday’s employment data from the USA, this week’s key releases include Canadian, American and Australian balance of trade and the Canadian job report. With no major earnings expected this week and little important data apart from jobs and trade, the focus is also likely to be on regular stocks of crude oil given the unexpected nature of OPEC+’s latest decision.

US dollar-Canadian dollar, daily

Given the loonie’s traditional correlation with crude oil, the price of USDCAD declined sharply on Monday. Banks’ issues in the USA haven’t spilled over to Canada significantly so far while the outlook for monetary policy seems more-or-less balanced; both the Fed and the Bank of Canada are expected to start cutting rates sometime in the second half of the year.

Now that the price has broken below the 200-day moving average for the first time in three months, the door might open for further losses. Conversely, the slow stochastic prints an extreme oversold reading around 4, so selling in here for the medium term would not usually be favourable. Instead, waiting for a small or moderate bounce to the area of the 200 SMA before finding an entry to sell could derisk a trade somewhat.