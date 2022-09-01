Weekly data: focus on Friday’s NFP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Most major stock markets have recovered modestly since Friday’s selloff, which was driven by a negative reaction to Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole. The main event on the economic calendar this week is the monthly job report from the USA. This midweek preview of data looks at USDCAD and EURZAR ahead of the NFP and other releases.

There were no significant decisions in monetary policy last week, but markets generally interpreted Jerome Powell’s remarks as doubling down in the fight against inflation. Dr Powell warned that the Fed’s current trajectory of strong hawkishness to try to maintain stability of prices would be difficult for many households and likely result in weakening of the economy and job market.

This Friday’s non-farm payrolls and American unemployment rate aren’t necessarily crucial for determining the Fed’s next move, since a triple hike seems to be priced in for 21 September, but a significant surprise either way might drive a fresh movement by the dollar, gold and American indices.

US dollar-Canadian dollar, daily

The dollar index remains close to a 20-year high in the aftermath of Jerome Powell’s comments late last week, with most participants now expecting another triple hike by the Fed on 21 September. However, the Canadian dollar has received some positive sentiment from rising prices of oil in the last few days, and the Bank of Canada has also been one of the faster hikers of rates this year, calling for a full 1% increase at last month’s meeting against expectations of 0.75%. The target overnight rate in Canada is now at its highest since 2008.