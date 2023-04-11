Weekly data: EURUSD & USOIL price action before CPI

Inflation has been falling for 9 months consecutively and if the expectations are confirmed in the next publication we might see the percentages of interest hike by the FED changing drastically.

This would likely be a busy week for the Dollar with economic data being released later in the week about inflation, FOMC minutes and Producer Price Index. Jobs data released on Friday suggested the labour market remains strong, pushing the possibility of another interest hike by the FED up. More specifically, markets are pricing in a 65% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in May, up from 57% a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. With NFP being old news the focus now shifts on US CPI data due on Wednesday with market expectations for the inflation figure being at 5.2% against a previous reading of 6%.

This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and USOIL where economic data coming up later this week are the main drivers in the markets for the near short term outlook.

On the technical side the price on the fiber chart has found resistance on the upper band of the Bollinger bands last Tuesday and has since corrected to the downside. The Bollinger bands are contracting at the time of this report but volatility could pick up later in the week around publication hours of the CPI. The Stochastic oscillator is indicating extreme overbought levels while in the event of a continuation of the short term correction we could possibly expect some support around the $1.08000 area which consists of the psychological support of the round number and also the 38.2% of the daily Fibonacci retracement level.

USOIL , daily

USOIL price is moving in a sideways movement for the last 7 sessions and has yet to cover the gap created in early April after the surprise cut by the OPEC+ of more than a million barrels daily starting from May to the end of 2023. The investors that were bearish are questioning the demand outlook after the production cuts while the bulls are awaiting for the cuts to kick in to increase the price of the “black gold” in the second half of the year. Adding to tightness in supply has been a shutdown of Iraq’s northern exports. A deal was signed last week to restart the flows, but they hadn’t resumed yet.

From the technical standpoint the price is trading in a sideways channel for the last seven sessions while the Stochastic is recording overbought levels in the market. The area of $80-$81 is proving to be a strong resistance level since the price failed to break above it since early December 2022 after testing it for a total of 6 times in this time period. In the case of a correction to the downside as we approach the production cuts month of May we might see somesupport around the $76 area which consists of the psychological support of the round number , the area of the 50 & 100 moving averages and also just below the 23.6% of the weekly Fibonacci retracement level.