Weekly forex data: caution ahead of the Fed

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

European stock markets have generally started the week cautiously after sharp declines in Chinese shares. Regulatory tightening in China, rising numbers of covid-19 cases around the world and to some extent a return to focus on inflation have affected today’s movements so far. This preview of weekly data takes a look at XAUUSD and EURCAD ahead of this week’s key news, the FOMC’s statement and Canadian inflation.

The surprise in monetary policy last week was the Central Bank of the Russian Federation’s hike of its key rate by a full percent, double what had been expected. Markets still reacted negatively though with USDRUB gapping up over the weekend to trade at about ₽74 at noon GMT on Monday. The focus this week is on the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement and subsequent press conference on Wednesday night GMT. As at previous meetings, traders are mainly concerned with specific details about the timing of tightening, although very small rate hikes within the current range of nil to 0.25% are also in view.

This week’s most important regular data include Canadian inflation, German sentiment and American consumer spending. Stock markets and many major currencies are likely to be quite active as earnings season continues, with various big companies such as Tesla, AMD, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and a large number of others due to report Q2’s results this week.

Gold-dollar, daily

Gold made modest gains this morning GMT as nervousness in markets increased somewhat although the dollar has held close to recent highs. A rising number of cases of covid-19 in various major economies due mainly to the more infectious Delta variant have dented ‘risk on’ and appear to give the yellow metal room to move up again despite continuing expectations of relatively swift monetary tightening in the USA.