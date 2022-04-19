Weekly data: Canadian and Japanese inflation in view

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Asian and European shares have started the week somewhat negatively on the whole as Chinese data on Monday morning missed expectations. The focus on high inflation around the world is likely to continue over the next few days although few major economic releases are expected. This preview of weekly data looks at USDZAR and CADJPY.

The meeting of the European Central Bank last week was somewhat negative for the euro. The ECB reiterated its commitment not to start raising the deposit facility rate until quantitative easing has been wound down, which is expected early next quarter. The Bank of Canada though was much more hawkish, calling for a two-step hike and announcing the end of reinvestment from maturing assets.

The main central bank meeting next week is the Bank of Japan, but traders are concentrating on the Federal Open Market Committee on 4 May. As of 18 April, a very large majority of traders – around 90% – expect a two-step hike of the funds rate according to CME FedWatch Tool.

While there’s no really critical regular data due this week, attention is on Canadian and Japanese inflation plus Japanese balance of trade and British retail sales. Regionally important releases include New Zealand and South African inflation. In this situation, the war, stock markets, sentiment on monetary policy, bond yields and possibly other political factors are likely to be more important drivers this week for many symbols than economic releases..

US dollar-rand, daily



The dollar index broke above 100 on 12 April for the first time in two years in response to a new 40-year high of 8.5% in annual non-core inflation, rising bond yields and a greater focus on cash in the last few weeks as stock markets have generally been lukewarm. A hike of the funds rate on 4 May to 0.75-1% seems to be nearly certain as of now. Apart from monetary policy, the focus of traders in the next few weeks will probably remain on economic data and whether inflation might have peaked or could continue to rise into the third quarter.