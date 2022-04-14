Midweek data: more highs for inflation ahead of the ECB

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Inflation in the USA and UK reached fresh highs of 40 and 30 years respectively at 8.5% and 7% last month. Stock markets have generally reacted slightly negatively to the news while gold has made gains so far this week. This midweek preview of upcoming data looks at EURUSD and XAUUSD ahead of the ECB’s meeting later today.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand unexpectedly announced a two-step hike yesterday at its meeting, its fourth successive hike. However, the Kiwi dollar has declined in the aftermath. The Bank of Canada also decided on a hike of half a percent yesterday afternoon. The main event remaining in monetary policy this week is today’s meeting of the European Central Bank. While no change in policy is expected, traders are looking for some indication of tightening to start in June given March’s record high inflation in the eurozone.

American retail sales and industrial data are among the main regular releases this week. In general, reasonably good job data from most countries and very high and rising inflation suggest that participants in forex and other markets might start to price in even more aggressive monetary tightening over the next few weeks.

Earnings season has also started in earnest, with major financial companies reporting results for Q1 this week, followed by big tech next week. The Western Christian calendar observes Good Friday this week, so activity in markets is likely to be significantly lower tomorrow.

Euro-dollar, daily

Sentiment on the euro has been somewhat more negative this week as the first stage of the French presidential election resulted in a relatively small gap between the incumbent Emmanuel Macron and the eurosceptic Marine le Pen. Markets also remain concerned about the possible impact on economic growth caused directly and indirectly by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The ECB is still among the most dovish major central banks despite record high inflation around 7.5% and increasing calls from members of the EU to try to control rising prices.