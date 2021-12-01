Weekly data: ‘buying the dip’ ahead of the NFP

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Various Asian and European shares plus oil have recovered so far this week after Friday’s dramatic losses as it seems many participants have dialled back on the strong reaction to initial news of omicron, the latest important variant of covid-19. This preview of weekly data looks at UKOIL and AUDUSD ahead of the NFP and OPEC’s meeting in the second half of the week.

The major event in monetary policy last week was the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s hike of its cash rate to 0.75%. This decision was fairly widely expected and didn’t do much to halt the Kiwi dollar’s losses against most major currencies.

This week’s most important regular release of data is Friday’s NFP, which is currently expected to be around 550,000. Focus is also on Australia with both annual GDP and balance of trade for October due on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

German annual inflation for November also shot up to a 30-year high of 5.2% as announced on Monday morning. So far this week, there’s no indication that inflation concerns might return to centre stage, but this is a factor to be monitored carefully. In general, this is a fairly active week on the economic calendar, but one should also follow ongoing updates about omicron and its expected effects on major economies’ recovery.

Brent, daily

Based on the gap up over the weekend, Friday’s reaction by oil to the news of omicron’s spread seems to have been excessive. Both major benchmarks for crude oil have now recovered nearly half of Friday’s large down candle and might be on track to continue bouncing. OPEC’s meeting, which is expected to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, is the key news this week.