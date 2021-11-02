Weekly data: Markets brace for a huge week of monetary policy and job data

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Asian and European shares mostly started the week on the front foot, with oil also gaining from today’s opening. Somewhat weaker PMI from China and lower than expected German retail sales haven’t affected markets negatively so far. This is a very important week of data and for central banks: this preview of weekly data looks at AUDUSD and GBPNZD.

There were no significant changes in monetary policy last week, with the European Central Bank’s meeting leading to gains by the euro initially followed by sharp losses on Friday. This week sees three major central banks meet: the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of England and most importantly the Federal Open Market Committee. None of these are likely to confirm the timing of significant changes to policy, but hints on this are possible during press conferences, and each bank’s view of the economy is likely to affect sentiment. The National Bank of Poland is expected to increase its reference rate to 0.75%, and the Norges Bank will also meet on Thursday.

Regular data this week have their focus on Friday’s non-farm payrolls and American unemployment rate. Also critical are balance of trade from Australia, Canada and the USA, while some participants will monitor job data from New Zealand on Tuesday night. Earnings season in the USA is nearly over, but a number of large companies will still report this week. Overall, activity is likely to be quite high in markets around central banks’ meetings and the NFP over the next few days, so short-term opportunities in both directions are likely for many forex pairs and pairs with metals.

Australian dollar-US dollar, daily

Strong gains by various ores and industrial commodities since summer have boosted sentiment on the Aussie dollar given the key role that exports of these play in Australia’s economy. Speculation on the direction of monetary policy on both sides of this symbol has been a key factor in the last few weeks. While a change to the cash rate or funds rate this week is very unlikely, the RBA is widely expected to signal earlier hikes and abandon its target of 0.1% for yields of government bonds expiring in April 2024. Meanwhile the Fed is also expected to announce more details of tapering soon.