Weekly data: British pound and action on Gold ahead of UK inflation report and news coming up this week

This article was submitted by Antreas Themistokleous, market analyst at Exness.

The trends from last week have generally paused in the new week so far, with many cyclical instruments recovering to some degree on Monday except for some industrial commodities while the dollar retreated in some major pairs. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPUSD and XAUUSD ahead of the critical release on Wednesday of United Kingdom’s annual inflation

The main event in last week was the US inflation rate which came out to be 8.2% against market consensus of 8.1%. The triple hike by the Fed on 2 November is expected to be almost 100% possible, especially after the publication that took place on Thursday 13 October

This week we have various publications coming up that can affect the markets like the Canadian inflation, housing permits in US showing the strength of real estate which is strongly connected with the general image of the economy, Australian unemployment rate, EU and Japanese inflation rates and probably the most important publication of the economic calendar this week, the UK inflation report being released on Wednesday October 19. Most markets will probably be quite volatile throughout the week since these publications will affect a number of instruments.

Cable, daily

The pound entered a second minor correction in the last week with the overall trend being bearish which is also confirmed by the weekly downward trendline which is still valid since February 2022. After the US inflation rate publication the US Dollar lost some momentum enabling these minor swings to happen on the charts and the upcoming publication for the UK inflation report is expected to have some effect on the cable chart depending on the numbers published.