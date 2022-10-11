Weekly data: British GDP and balance of trade ahead of US CPI

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

The prevailing trends from last week have generally continued in the new week, with most cyclical instruments like shares and commodities moving down and the dollar continuing to gain. This preview of weekly data looks at GBPUSD and XAUUSD ahead of the critical release on Thursday, American annual inflation.

The main event in monetary policy last week was the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lower than expected hike to 2.6% as noted in last week’s preview. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked its cash rate half a percent to 3.5% last Wednesday. European markets have generally been nervous about the Bank of England’s ongoing intervention in British bonds, while this week a triple hike by the Fed on 2 November is still priced in, but that might change around Thursday’s releases.

The most important event on the economic calendar this week is definitely American annual inflation, core and none-core, being released at 12:30 GMT on Thursday. Most markets will probably be quite volatile around then because that’s the last very major data to be considered by the Fed ahead of the meeting on 2 November.

Traders are also looking ahead to the FOMC’s latest minutes plus British GDP and balance of trade, all on Wednesday. Meanwhile the offshore yuan is likely to move on Friday in the early morning around Chinese inflation and balance of trade.

Cable, daily

The pound resumed its losses in the second half of last week amid a generally stronger dollar and nervousness around the Bank of England’s ongoing intervention in bond markets. The BoE has bought around £5 billion worth of bonds so far and seems to be having some effect in stabilising yields. Probably the main factor driving the dollar up in recent days though is last Friday’s stronger than expected NFP, with unemployment in particular in the USA unexpectedly declining last month.