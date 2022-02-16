Weekly data: British inflation ahead of FOMC’s minutes

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Indices generally gained ground on Tuesday as attention shifted away from tension between Russia and Ukraine, at least temporarily. Gold meanwhile posted a large intraday decline but recovered somewhat early on Tuesday evening GMT. This midweek preview of data looks ahead at the releases that might affect XAUUSD and GBPUSD over the next few days.

The central banks of Mexico and Russia raised their base rates last week, although the latter has had little clear effect so far in shoring up sentiment on the ruble. The likelihood of a two-step rate hike by the Fed next month has increased to around 60%, although markets don’t seem to be seriously considering recent wild rumours of an emergency hike. Wednesday evening’s minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting are the main event in monetary policy this week and might give clues on what’s likely at the next meeting.

British inflation on Wednesday morning is the most important regular release this week, with the consensus of 5.4% for annual non-core the same as last month’s figure; the Bank of England expects inflation to peak around 7% next month or in April. Canada is also due to release statistics on inflation on Wednesday, then on Thursday morning GMT Australian job data rounds off the most important events of the week from the economic calendar.

Gold-dollar, daily

Gold has been somewhat sensitive to Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine, but with an apparent de-escalation on Tuesday morning GMT, the metal made a significant loss by around lunchtime of the European session that day. In general, though, inflation and the Fed’s possible response to it remain the main drivers behind the price of gold this week.