Weekly data: American and British inflation ahead

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Most markets started the weekly slowly as participants focussed on Tuesday’s release of American inflation. However, the pound received a boost from generally strong job data. This preview of weekly data looks at EURUSD and GBPJPY in the runup to US CPI and other significant releases in the next few days.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada called for triple hikes last week while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a double hike, all as expected and with further hawkish policy likely over the next few months. The chance of a triple hike by the Fed on 21 September is now around 85%, but American annual inflation might drive participants to price this in less if the figure decreases more than expected. Thursday’s scheduled meeting of the Bank of England has been postponed by a week due to mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

US CPI then is the key release on Tuesday 13 September at 12.30 GMT. Traders are also looking ahead to British inflation, American PPI and Japanese balance of trade on Wednesday followed by retail sales from the USA and the UK on Thursday and Friday respectively. The primary focus of participants this week is on how lower expectations for inflation might affect the critical upcoming meeting of the Fed.

Euro-dollar, daily

Although there is ongoing concern of a possibly sustained recession in the eurozone, greater positivity has come recently from apparent Ukrainian military successes and seemingly lower possibility of this phase of the Russo-Ukrainian war dragging on into 2023. The ECB was very hawkish last week, with comments from national central banks in the aftermath also stressing that the costs of borrowing will need to increase further unless inflation starts to subside clearly.

Meanwhile a triple hike by the Fed next week seems to be almost completely priced in. Considering sentiment in general, peak demand for the dollar might have passed for now. There is fairly clear evidence of inflationary pressure in the USA decreasing, which seems to reduce the chance of the most hawkish scenarios for the Fed by the end of the year, again for now.