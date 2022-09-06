Weekly data: ECB’s meeting and balance of trade ahead

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

After a slow start to the week with Labor Day in the USA on Monday, Asian and European stock markets generally made limited gains on Tuesday. Gold opened strongly but retraced the early morning’s increase. This preview of weekly data considers AUDUSD and EURCAD ahead of the ECB’s anticipated meeting on Thursday and balance of trade from various countries.

On the monetary policy front, activity has picked up this week with the Reserve Bank of Australia calling for a double hike to 2.35% on Tuesday morning as expected and explaining its goals as being both reducing inflation to 2-3% and keeping the economy reasonably strong. The Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank are due to meet on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The BoC seems very likely to call for a triple hike to 3.25% while the outcome is less certain for the ECB with analysts fairly evenly split between expecting a double and a triple hike.

The focus of regular data this week is on balance of trade from China, Canada, the USA, Australia and France. Traders are also looking ahead to Australian GDP, Chinese inflation and Canadian job data. This is a fairly important week on the economic calendar for scheduled releases, but these are likely to be overshadowed by central banks in the next few days and especially next week’s critical figures on American inflation followed by the Fed’s meeting on 21 September.

Australian dollar-US dollar, daily

The Aussie dollar has declined against its American counterpart in the aftermath of the RBA’s meeting based on what appears to be a typical presentation of ‘sell the fact’. Participants had almost universally expected the RBA to hike to 2.35% and the subsequent commentary from Philip Lowe was generally perceived negatively, with intention to raise rates but no clear signal on for how long or by how much. These remarks seem to raise the importance of Australian GDP early on Wednesday morning and perhaps especially balance of trade on Thursday.

The likelihood of a triple hike by the Fed on 21 September is 70% at the time of writing. That would take the funds rate to 3-3.25%, close to the moderately restrictive c.3.5% that had been predicted last month for the end of the year. There aren’t any really critical releases from the USA this week; while balance of trade will probably affect the dollar to some degree, traders are waiting for annual inflation on 13 September.