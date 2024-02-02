Possible OPEC+ global oil supply cuts on the table for Q2 2024

The seven members are Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. Officials, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated that additional limits will be considered in March. With a tempered oil price of around $80 per barrel, the surge in US shale production, and the Red Sea conflict endangering shipments, OPEC+ members find it difficult to cover spending.

Reportedly, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said in December 2023 that these supply limits may extend past March 2024 should conditions remain the same or worsen.

Echoing this stance on Thursday, Algeria indicated that it is ready for continued supply reductions and will implement the necessary measures according to market conditions.

Should OPEC+ decide to revivify supply quotas, the International Energy Agency indicated that the global market will again sit with surplus supplies – not just for the next quarter, but also likely for the rest of the year.

At the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, 1 February 2024, no changes were made to limits already in place. The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will take place on 3 April 2024, but the anonymous sources indicated to Bloomberg that relevant members will meet early in March to reassess the situation.