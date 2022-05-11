Midweek data: traders await US CPI

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

American and European shares generally bounced yesterday as dip buyers emerged from the recent decline in prices. The central focus of data this week is on American annual inflation this afternoon at 12:30 GMT, which is likely to have a strong effect on the dollar. This midweek preview of data looks at USDJPY and EURGBP.

The Fed raised its funds rate by half a percent last week as was almost universally expected, giving further support to the dollar in most of its pairs. However, the Bank of England’s meeting on Thursday surprised markets by resulting in a hike of only 0.25% against the expectation for a two-step hike. Sentiment on the pound took another hit as the possibility of recession in the UK was raised. This week traders are looking ahead to the Banco de Mexico’s meeting on Thursday night, with the consensus pointing to a half percent hike to 7%.

Apart from the critical American CPI this afternoon, other key data this week include British preliminary GDP on Thursday morning and Michigan consumer sentiment on Friday. With high activity and relatively high volatility in stock markets and amid cryptocurrencies’ sharp decline on Monday, this is likely to be an active few days in markets, especially for forex, metals and shares this afternoon.

Dollar-yen, daily

The yen has remained weak in May so far as the increasing divergence in monetary policy is clear. Some reports on Monday suggested that the USA and Japan are considering a coordinated intervention to reduce the rate of dollar-yen, but markets seem to have discounted these rumours so far. Meanwhile the dollar index touched 104 yesterday, a fresh 20-year high, as CME FedWatch Tool projects a 100% probability of at least a two-step hike by the Fed at its next meeting. Yields of decade Treasuries retreated yesterday but remain only slightly below 3%.