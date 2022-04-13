Daily market commentary: The euro is recording some modest gains in relation to the US dollar

Forex

The euro is recording some modest gains in relation to the US dollar during early Wednesday trading, after losing almost 1% during the previous sessions. The war in Ukraine continues to weigh on the sentiment of investors and cast a shadow over the single currency, affecting the confidence of economic agents and reducing the scope of action for the ECB. Inflation, exacerbated by the energy crisis, continues to rise across the continent, while the war reduces the prospects for economic growth. Against this background the ECB must tread carefully, dealing with rising prices while avoid triggering a recession due to an untimely withdrawal of stimulus – a scenario that doesn’t offer much support to the single currency, especially at a time when the Federal Reserve is decisively leaning towards tighter policies

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades