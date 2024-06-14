DXTrade Teams Up With Sage Capital Management To Boost Crypto Liquidity

DXTrade has announced that it is partnering with Sage Capital Management, an investment manager, to offer crypto liquidity to brokers. Powered by the international software developer Devexperts Solutions, DXTrade is a platform that focuses on forex, contracts for differences (CFD) and cryptocurrency trading.

In its 13 June 2024 press release, DXTrade said that Sage Capital Management uses “market relationships and significant trading volumes” towards priority trade executions and optimal pricing. Based on this media statement, a regulated custodian holds funds to eliminate exchange risk and ensures “fast onboarding via a UK FCA-regulated entity”.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

The trading platform believes that this partnership will level up its services and greatly benefit clients. These include smooth trade settlements across all transactions and extend to exchange trades and spot deals. The head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, Jon Light, said:

This is a great win for our clients. We have been working at elevating our crypto liquidity offering, and wanted to secure a partnership with solid and standout services that could help us do this consistently.

When using DXTrade, crypto traders can access built-in trading journals, responsive charting and cryptocurrency workflows, among others. Nathan Sage, the chief executive of Sage Capital Management, commented:

We are delighted our institutional grade Crypto pricing is now available for DXTrade clients to access. Our near-instant onboarding process makes it fast and easy for DXTrade clients to benefit from our access to the market’s best Crypto liquidity.

On 11 June 2024, DXTrade also launched a third TradingView integration as a free perk to all clients. This enables easier access to CFD brokers and prop firms – companies that offer access to capital.